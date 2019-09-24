Home World

It will be great if PM Modi and Imran Khan can 'work out something' on Kashmir: Donald Trump

Published: 24th September 2019 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump, PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi with Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that it will be great if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan can "work out something" on Kashmir, distancing himself from any mediation between the two neighbours.

Trump made the remarks as he met Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session here.

"It will be great if they can work out something on Kashmir," Trump said in response to a question, a day after he met Khan on Monday and once again offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue if both sides agree.

This was their fourth meeting.

The two leaders earlier met on Sunday in Houston and shared the stage at 'Howdy, Modi' gala event where they displayed a close friendship and a common vision on fighting terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

India's action evoked strong reactions from Pakistan which downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian Ambassador.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".

New Delhi has also asked Islamabad to accept the reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric.

TAGS
Kashmir crisis donald trump PM Modi PM Modi in US Imran khan India-Pakistan
