Iranian President Hassan Rouhani demands Saudi Arabia end war in Yemen

Saudi Arabia is leading an air campaign aimed at defeating Iranian-backed Huthi rebels who control much of Yemen, contributing to a humanitarian crisis in which thousands of civilians have died.

Published: 25th September 2019 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday demanded that Saudi Arabia end its offensive in Yemen after an attack in the oil-rich kingdom which Washington blamed on Tehran.

"The security of Saudi Arabia will be guaranteed with the termination of aggression in Yemen, rather than by inviting foreigners," he told the UN General Assembly.

The Huthis claimed responsibility for air attacks this month on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure, but US officials blamed Iran and said the rebels did not have the range of sophistication to target the facilities.

Rouhani, mirroring US efforts to rally its Arab allies, invited regional countries to join a "Coalition for

Hope" in which he said they would pledge non-aggression and non-interference in one another's affairs.

"The security of the region shall be provided when American troops pull out," Rouhani said.

"In the event of an incident, you and we shall not remain alone. We are neighbors with each other and not with the United States," he said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Hassan Rouhani Saudi Arabia Yemen
