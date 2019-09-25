Home World

Mahatma Gandhi's teachings embodies UN's spirit, says South Korean President

'The people of Korea deeply empathise with India's non-violence movement-led by Gandhi' ( Photo | AP )

NEW YORK: South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday said one of the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi- "There is no path to peace. Peace is the path"- embodies the spirit of the United Nations (UN).

"It is truly meaningful that an event to honour Mahatma Gandhi, the symbol of non-violence resistance for freedom, is being held at the UN. One of Gandhi's teachings - "There is no path to peace. Peace is the path" -embodies the UN's spirit," Jae-in said while delivering a keynote address at the 'Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World' programme at UN headquarters here.

He continued, "At the same time, his teachings have become a compass for navigating towards peace on the Korean peninsula. Gandhi was a great teacher who inspired us with wisdom and courage."

Adding that this year marks the 150th anniversary of Gandhi's birth, and coincides with the centennial of Korea's March 1st Independence Movement, the Korean leader said, "In the 1920s, the Korean people got to know about Gandhi's boycott of British goods through the press. The people of Korea deeply empathise with India's non-violence movement-led by Gandhi and they love the poems of Rabindranath Tagore about how Korea's March 1st movement has touched him."

"A century ago, Koreans shared hopes with Gandhi and other contemporary Indians. They blessed and respected the man who was leading his country through 'Satyagraha'. They also had extraordinary trust and expectations for the Indian people who were marching the steps towards Independence," he added.

Jae-in further stated that India and Korea are advancing their strategic partnership based on the shared values of democracy and common prosperity.

"Both India and Korea have been under colonial rule. We are partners who gave the inspiration to encourage each others' liberation. Now, India and Korea are advancing their strategic partnership further based on the shared values of democracy and common prosperity," the President said.

He added, "I hope today's event to celebrate the 150 anniversary of Gandhi's birth will greatly inspire us to ponder his spirit; a move towards a world where everyone embraces each other."

India hosted the event at the UN to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma, which underlined the continuing relevance of Gandhian thoughts and values in today's world.

World leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong were also present at the occasion in New York. They inaugurated a 50 kilowatt 'Gandhi Solar Park' and unveiled a special commemorative stamp to mark the occasion. 

