Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns of war as Trump, Modi buddy up

The nuclear-armed rivals India, Pakistan have been locked in a worsening standoff since August 5, when the Indian government revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 25th September 2019 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File | PTI)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan bluntly warned that war was possible over India's crackdown in Kashmir, while US President Donald Trump buddied up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their second meeting in three days.

Trump urged the sides to resolve their differences even as he gushed over Modi, saying he was as popular as American rock legend Elvis Presley.

The nuclear-armed rivals have been locked in a worsening standoff since August 5, when the Indian government revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"For 50 days, the people of Kashmir have been locked down by 900,000 soldiers," Khan said, describing mass arrests, non-functioning hospitals and "a total news blackout."

"Eight million people in an open jail is unprecedented in this day and age....The biggest worry is what happens once the curfew is lifted?" he said. "There's a potential that two nuclear-armed countries will come face to face at some stage."

Modi has defended the Kashmir changes as freeing the territory from separatism, and his supporters welcomed the move.

While Khan warned of war, Trump was having a much lighter moment with Modi.

Trump on Tuesday compared Modi to Presley, the late American singer often referred to as the king of rock and roll, after Modi received a rock-star welcome Sunday in Houston.

The president had carved out time to join Modi, who was greeted in Texas by 50,000 cheering Indian Americans.

"Those people went crazy," Trump said as he and Modi met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"That was like Elvis." Asked to describe his chemistry with Modi, Trump said it's "as good as it can get." "I have great respect, I have great admiration and I really like him, that's another thing," the president told reporters.

He went on to describe Modi as a "great gentleman" and "great leader" and suggested he be called the "father of India."

Modi also showered Trump with praise, saying he's "definitely my friend, but he is also a friend of India," the prime minister said.

On the Kashmir standoff, Trump urged Modi and Khan to find a resolution.

"We all want to see that," said Trump, who met with Khan on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Pakistan Kashmir
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp