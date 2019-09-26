Home World

Dutch prosecutors drop appeal against doctor who euthanized woman with dementia

Earlier this month in a landmark case, judges cleared the 68-year-old doctor of any wrongdoing after prosecutors accused her of failing to properly consult her client before euthanising her.

Published: 26th September 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

court, gavel, legal, judgment

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

THE HAGUE: Dutch prosecutors said Thursday they will not appeal against the acquittal of a doctor who euthanised a woman with severe dementia but referred the case to the country's highest court for legal clarification.

Earlier this month in a landmark case, judges cleared the 68-year-old doctor of any wrongdoing after prosecutors accused her of failing to properly consult her client before euthanising her.

The landmark case hit the headlines in the Netherlands due to details of how the unnamed woman had to be restrained by her family as she was euthanised, after having been given a sedative in her coffee beforehand.

Prosecutors said the 74-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimers may have changed her mind about dying.

But the judges ruled that the doctor complied with all the strict euthanasia requirements under law in the Netherlands, the first country to legalise the practice in 2002.

Prosecutors said although they disagreed with the court's ruling, they decided not to appeal because it realised "how burdensome the case is for the nursing home doctor."

They referred the case to the Attorney General's office, who agreed it should go to the Supreme Court in The Hague to establish legal clarity on how doctors should deal with similar cases in the future.

"The Public Prosecution Service wants clarity on a number of legal questions," prosecutors said, adding "this spares the doctor from facing appeal proceedings."

"Her case has thus come to a definitive end." During the court case, judges heard that when the patient was first diagnosed with the disease she said in a statement that she wanted to be euthanised once she was taken into a care institution.

The woman also added: "I want to be able to decide (when to die) while still in my senses and when I think the time is right." But the judges said at the time the decision was made to euthanise her, she was in a deeply demented condition.

"The doctor did not need to verify her wish for euthanasia," they said. Euthanasia can only be carried out under strict conditions in the Netherlands.

These include that the patient must have "unbearable and endless suffering" and have requested to die "earnestly and with full conviction".

Last year 6,126 people were euthanised in the Netherlands, according to the Dutch Euthanasia Review Committee (RTE), which reviews every case to ensure that guidelines are followed.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Euthanasia Euthanasia laws Dutch euthanasia case
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp