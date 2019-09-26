Home World

WATCH | Antigua PM calls Mehul Choksi a crook, says he adds no value to country

Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, who both fled the country a year ago, are key accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case.

Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne ( Photo | ANI Twitter )

By ANI

NEW YORK: Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Wednesday (local time) said that Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is a "crook" and Indian officials are "free to interrogate him".

"Got subsequent information that Mehul Choksi is a crook, he does not add value to our country. He will be deported ultimately after he exhausts appeals. Indian officials are free to investigate based on his willingness to participate," Browne said.

Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018.

On June 17, Choksi had submitted an affidavit in the Bombay High Court, stating that he is residing in Antigua and was willing to co-operate in the investigation into the PNB scam. 

