White House vows to resist Democrat 'hysteria' after release whistleblower complaint on Trump-Zelensky transcript

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The White House vowed Thursday to resist "hysteria and false narratives" from the Democrats after the release of the details in the allegation by a whistleblower that President Donald Trump tried to influence Ukraine into helping his reelection.

"Nothing has changed with the release of this complaint, which is nothing more than a collection of third-hand accounts of events and cobbled-together press clippings," Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

"The White House will continue to push back on the hysteria and false narratives being peddled by Democrats and many in the mainstream media," she said in a statement.