Home World

Did you know that it does not take a crime to impeach a US president?

In 1970, then-House Republican leader Gerald Ford, defined an impeachable offense as 'whatever a majority of the House of Representatives' would vote for.

Published: 27th September 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

The controversy centers on a summertime phone call in which Trump asked the president of Ukraine to help investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a White House transcript.

The controversy centers on a summertime phone call in which Trump asked the president of Ukraine to help investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a White House transcript. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: If House Democrats press ahead with impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, their case will rest in large part on the claim that he sought a foreign government's help, with hundreds of millions of dollars in aid in the balance, to dig up dirt on a political opponent to boost his reelection campaign.

But, if true, would that be a crime? The answer might not matter. It doesn't take a criminal act to impeach a president.

The Constitution's standard of "high crimes and misdemeanors" for impeachment is vague and open-ended to encompass abuses of power even if they aren't, strictly speaking, illegal, legal scholars say.

The controversy centers on a summertime phone call in which Trump asked the president of Ukraine to help investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a transcript the White House provided on Wednesday. A whistleblower's complaint released Thursday alleged a concerted White House effort to suppress the transcript of the call and described a shadow campaign of diplomacy by Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The Justice Department doesn't think Trump violated any laws in his July 25 conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said, "I think we ought to go through the process. I mean, no one has shown me what law has been broken."

But the House Intelligence Committee chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., described several potential crimes that could have been committed if Trump withheld "authorized funding of Congress to use as leverage, if the president were involved in somehow extorting a foreign nation to dig up or manufactured dirt on his opponent, if there was an effort to cover up any of this conduct."

Both Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called Trump's actions a "shakedown."

The Constitution provides for the impeachment and removal of the president, and other officers of the government, for "treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors." The first two offenses are relatively easy to understand, but "high crimes and misdemeanors" is hard to define.

"It's meant to convey the idea that the person has badly flouted the terms of office. Even if he didn't commit a criminal offense, did he do something that constitutes an abuse of power?" said Corey Brettschneider, a political science professor at Brown University.

In 1970, then-House Republican leader Gerald Ford, defined an impeachable offense as "whatever a majority of the House of Representatives" would vote for.

Ford's description may have been technically accurate — it takes a majority vote in the House to impeach — but many legal scholars find what Ford said too nakedly political and not in accord with U.S. history.

On the other hand, the burden of proof in impeachment is, despite the term "high crimes," lower than the standard in criminal cases, which is beyond a reasonable doubt.

Defenders of the president in past impeachments typically made the argument that the House shouldn't impeach unless the president has committed a crime, said Frank Bowman III, a University of Missouri law professor and author of "A History of Impeachment for the Age of Trump."

"The argument has a lot of resonance with people. It seems almost commonsensically right," but it has not been the case in more than 600 years of English and American law, Bowman said.

Bowman said Trump's actions illustrate his point. "You don't impeach the guy because he violated a fairly technical election statute. You impeach him because he extorted a foreign country into giving him political help," he said.

In the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, Republicans who controlled the House impeached Clinton on the charges of obstructing justice and lying to a grand jury in connection with his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

But when the Senate held a trial on those charges, 10 Republicans joined Democrats to acquit Clinton on one count and five Republicans voted to acquit on the other.

Republicans never succeeded in convincing a majority of the country that their pursuit of Clinton was not partisan or that the misconduct he was accused of, essentially lying about an affair, was serious enough to warrant his removal from office.

By contrast, in 1974, President Richard Nixon resigned after the House Judiciary Committee voted for three articles of impeachment against him for obstruction of justice, abuse of power and contempt of Congress. Congressional Republicans, who had largely supported Nixon in the early days of the Watergate investigation, made clear they would not stand by him after the release of recordings revealed his role in trying to cover up the break-in at the Democratic Party's headquarters that sparked the scandal.

At this point, it seems far-fetched to think that the impeachment of Trump in the Democratic-controlled House would lead to his removal by a two-thirds vote of the Republican-led Senate. That would require 20 Republican senators to vote to oust him — an unlikely prospect, crime or no crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trump impeachment Donald trump Donald trump ukraine telephone call Ukraine Trump call Volodymyr Zelensky
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp