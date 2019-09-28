Home World

Oxford University plans family guides in Urdu, Bengali to reach out to ethnic minority households

The new guide is part of a drive which includes a series of programmes set to kick off in January 2020 to encourage teenagers from low-income households around the UK to apply.

Published: 28th September 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Oxford University

A photo of Oxford University is used for representational purposes.| AFP

By PTI

LONDON: The University of Oxford is planning to issue a new 'family guide' translated into Hindi, Urdu and Bengali to reach out to ethnic minority households in order to address the challenge of attracting deserving students from all backgrounds.

The new guide is part of a drive which includes a series of events, open days and programmes set to kick off in January 2020 and run throughout the year, to encourage teenagers from low-income households around the UK to apply.

The drive follows research which found that the extended family can play a crucial role in youngsters' decision making about the university, especially from South Asian backgrounds.

"In the past, we have thought about mum and dad. The research has made us think more widely, about grandad, grandma, aunts and uncles," Dr Samina Khan, Oxford's director of undergraduate admissions, told The Daily Telegraph.

She added that schools do not always offer the "depth" of information about Oxford admissions that teenagers are looking for, so the new information campaign targetted at families is another way to inform prospective students.

"We know particularly with certain ethnic minorities, parents and the community are very big influencers. It may be that mum and dad haven't gone to university, but is there someone else in the family circle has gone to university who might be able to help," she said.

Oxford's new family guide will include information on what it is like to study at the university, what support is available for students and how much it will cost.

A number of colleges have started piloting "family days" where prospective students and their relatives are invited to meet tutors and learn more about Oxford.

"This would involve spending a day in the college, in the gardens, having cake and tea," Dr Khan said.

She added: "The big effect it has is that it provides reassurance to the parents and guardians that the students are going to a safe place. They can ask questions about the cost, debt and financial support."

"It also helps them realise that their son or daughter will fit in here.

The family days are specifically for those from a background where mum and dad might not have gone to university.

To make it successful we invite everyone so there is no stigma attached to coming."

Earlier this year, Oxford University announced it will offer places with lower grades to students from disadvantaged backgrounds for the first time in its 900-year history.

From 2020, 250 state-funded school students will receive free tuition and accommodation as part of a multi-million-pound recruitment bid for disadvantaged students.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oxford University Samina Khan
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp