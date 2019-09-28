Home World

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Sheikh Hasina, counterparts from Bhutan, Greece, Mauritius

Modi met his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis soon after addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly here.

Published: 28th September 2019 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi greets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. (Photo | Twitter/@MEAIndia)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral discussions with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his counterparts from Bhutan, Greece and Mauritius on wide range of issues to further boost ties.

Prime Minister Modi had an "excellent meeting" with Hasina and the two leaders took stock of the "rapidly expanding multi-faceted" bilateral relationship, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"Concluding the #UNGA week by meeting a close neighbour. PM @narendramodi had an excellent meeting with Bangladeshi PM #SheikhHasina. The leaders took stock of the rapidly expanding multifaceted bilateral relationship," Kumar said.

Modi met his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis soon after addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly here.

They reviewed India-Greece relations and discussed steps to intensify political, economic and people to people exchanges.

Modi also held talks with Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and they reviewed the ongoing bilateral efforts to give greater strength to India-Bhutan ties.

Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheikh Hasina PM Modi Narendra Modi PM Modi at UNGA UNGA
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp