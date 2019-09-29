Germany to increase police presence at border checkpoints to curb illegal entries

By ANI

BERLIN: The German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Sunday said that police presence will increase across all border checkpoints into the European country in a bid to curb illegal entries.

"The security begins at the border. Together with the renewed decree concerning the control at the border with Austria, I have instructed the police to intensify (personal) searches at all German borders. We are watching all borders of our country," Sputnik quoted Seehofer as saying in an interview to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

During the migrant crisis in 2015, control was increased on Germany's border with Austria, a practice which was extended to 2020.

The German administration opened their country to a large number of refugees fleeing violence in their countries during the crisis. It currently has the largest share of migrants in European Union -- about 12 per cent, as per the World Population Review.