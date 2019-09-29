Home World

When Mahatma Gandhi survived a lynch mob in South Africa

When Gandhi went back to Durban with his family, his ship was not allowed to dock for three days. And when he finally deboarded, he was beaten by the 'whites'.

Published: 29th September 2019 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi spinning yarn, in late 1920 (Image courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Mob lynching, the scourge of India that has led to nearly a 100 hundred deaths in the past few years, is hardly a new phenomenon. Around 125 years ago, a young Indian lawyer named Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi faced a similar faceless and mindless mob in South Africa.

But unlike many in present-day India, he was lucky to have survived. Had he not, the world would have never known of Mahatma Gandhi.

Barrister Gandhi arrived in South Africa in 1893 to offer legal aid to Dada Abdullah in his business and within three years established himself as a political leader fighting against apartheid and for the interests of Indians in South Africa. For his struggle he established the Natal Indian Congress (NIC) on August 22, 1894 and returned to India in 1896 to continue his fight here.

While he was at Rajkot, a 27-year-old Gandhi wrote and issued a "Green Pamphlet", in which he exposed the condition of Indian indentured labourers and coolies in South Africa and the human rights violations there.

The "Green Pamphlet" was taken by the British as an anti-government publication. When Gandhi went back to Durban with his family, his ship was not allowed to dock for three days. And when he finally deboarded, he was beaten by the "whites".

He was saved by Durban Police Superintendent R.C. Alexander's wife Sarah Alexander, who was passing by the area and spread her umbrella over Gandhi to cover him from the mob. Sarah also informed her husband after which the police reached the spot and rescued Gandhi.

He was taken to his friend Jeevanji Rustomji's house, where his wife and children had already reached. His clothes were torn, there were severe wounds on his body. A doctor were called and he was given first-aid.

But barely had he reached Rustomji's house, the mob too arrived there and demanded Gandhi be handed over to it. On the advice of Police Superintendent Alexander, Gandhi disguised himself as a policemen and left the spot.

The news of Gandhi being lynched reached the British government and Colonial Secretary Joseph Chamberlain ordered action against the rioters. However, Gandhi requested against the action.

"The attackers were young, they got confused with a wrong news published by Reuters," he wrote to the government. He continued to work for the Indian Natal Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi Dada Abdullah Natal Indian Congress Green Pamphlet
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Hollywood star Dwayne 'Rock' Johnson tops the Forbes list of the 10 highest-paid actors, collecting $89.4 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019. Check the complete list here. (Photo | AP and PTI)
From The Rock to Akshay Kumar: Here are 10 highest-paid actors in the world in 2019
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp