Yemen's legitimate government attacked Saudi oil facilities as defensive measure: Iran

Abbas Mousavi, Iran Foreign Minister

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi (Photo | AP)

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday defended the Houthis attack on Saudi's oil facilities and said that the strikes were the "defensive measures" by Yemen's "legitimate" government.

"Iran sees what the Yemenis have done as defensive measures taken by the legitimate Yemeni government," Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said at a briefing.

Tensions in the region surged following the attack on Saudi oil facilities on September 14. The attack was claimed by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The kingdom had provided proof that Iran had sponsored the attack.

On September 18, Saudi Arabia had said that strikes on its oil infrastructure were originated from "north" and were "unquestionably" sponsored by Iran. Many European powers, the United States had also blamed Iran.

A total of 18 drones and seven missiles were launched, including what he called Iranian Delta Wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). However, Iran has repeatedly denied allegations. 

