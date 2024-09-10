2016 with TNIE

Four girls drown in pond while collecting lotus plants in UP's Bahraich

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the victims.
Image used for representational purposes.
Image used for representational purposes.
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

BAHRAICH: Four girls, aged between 10 to 14 years, drowned in a pond in a village here on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the victims, Mehak Khatoon (14), Samia (10), Saiba (10) and Sarikul Khatoon (13) had gone in the pond to pull lotus plants when they slipped into deep water and drowned.

The incident took place in Sattijor village under Nawabganj police station area, they said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nanpara Ashwini Kumar Pandey said bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the victims.

Drowning
​Uttar Pradesh

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com