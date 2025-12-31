Experts demand strict enforcement of monocrotophos ban to protect public health, environment

NEW DELHI: Experts have called for strict enforcement of the ban on the pesticide monocrotophos, warning that it continues to be available in the market despite being prohibited in India, posing serious risks to public health and the environment.
They have urged the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee and the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to intervene immediately and implement stringent measures to ensure a complete ban on the pesticide.
Over the years, India allowed the use of monocrotophos on various crops due to its cost effectiveness and pest control efficacy. However, in 2023, the Indian government banned monocrotophos due to its toxic effects on both birds and humans.
The pesticide has been directly linked to the tragic deaths of 35 farmers in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra in October 2017, as well as several other poisoning incidents across the country. Despite this, recent assessments indicate that monocrotophos is still being sold and used in agriculture.
Monocrotophos is a highly hazardous Class I organophosphate pesticide that has been banned in 112 countries. In India, it was prohibited through the Insecticides (Prohibition) Order, 2023.
However, experts point out that the ban notification contains critical ambiguities and loopholes that allegedly allow the continued manufacture, stockpiling and use of the dangerous pesticide.
Dr Narasimha Reddy Donthi, a public policy expert, noted in a letter that the ambiguous nature of the ban has not only resulted in stockpiling of the pesticide but has also failed to clearly prohibit all formulations of monocrotophos.
Initially, the ban permitted manufacturers to continue production during a one year transitional period. This, experts said, created significant loopholes, such as allowing stockpiles to be maintained until the expiry of the products.
“This enables manufacturers to build large stocks during the transition year, ensuring continued use long after the ban date,” Donthi said. The expiry period can extend shelf lives to two to three years, allowing for prolonged use.
Furthermore, the ban order only mentions the formulation “Monocrotophos 36% SL” but fails to clearly prohibit all other formulations of monocrotophos. In addition, the order does not outline specific consequences for violations.
Experts have demanded a clear and unambiguous ban notification that explicitly prohibits the manufacture of monocrotophos in all formulations with immediate effect. They have also called for a fixed deadline for the disposal of existing stocks to prevent further use.