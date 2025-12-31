Experts demand strict enforcement of monocrotophos ban to protect public health, environment

NEW DELHI: Experts have called for strict enforcement of the ban on the pesticide monocrotophos, warning that it continues to be available in the market despite being prohibited in India, posing serious risks to public health and the environment.

They have urged the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee and the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare to intervene immediately and implement stringent measures to ensure a complete ban on the pesticide.

Over the years, India allowed the use of monocrotophos on various crops due to its cost effectiveness and pest control efficacy. However, in 2023, the Indian government banned monocrotophos due to its toxic effects on both birds and humans.

The pesticide has been directly linked to the tragic deaths of 35 farmers in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra in October 2017, as well as several other poisoning incidents across the country. Despite this, recent assessments indicate that monocrotophos is still being sold and used in agriculture.

Monocrotophos is a highly hazardous Class I organophosphate pesticide that has been banned in 112 countries. In India, it was prohibited through the Insecticides (Prohibition) Order, 2023.