Andhra Pradesh

Action plan to mitigate flood loss soon: Andhra MP

An action plan would be developed to prevent Yarrakalva from flooding and protect agricultural lands.
Rajamahendravaram MP and state bjp president Daggubati Purandeswari visiting flood-affected villages in Devarapalli Abd Gopalapuram in East Godavari
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: An action plan would be developed to prevent Yarrakalva from flooding and protect agricultural lands, said BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari during her visit to flood-hit Gowripatnam and Venkatayapalem villages in Devarapalli and Gopalapuram mandals of East Godavari district on Saturday.

Promising her support to the local farmers, the Rajamahendravaram MPsaid, “We will make every effort to safeguard the farmers. I will secure funds from the Centre to implement a comprehensive flood mitigation plan.”She interacted with the farmers to understand their concerns and requested MLA T Venkataraju to obtain the flood report from officials.

Additionally, Purandeswari announced plans to develop Rajamahendravaram railway station with an investment of Rs 250 crore, aiming for completion by Godavari Pushkarams in 2027. Accompanied by DRM M Narender A Patil, the MP visited the railway station.

mitigate flood loss
Rajamahendravaram MP

