108, 104 staff unions drop strike plan in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government successfully addressed the concerns of employees following discussions with 108, 104 employee unions, leading to the withdrawal of the strike notice. Representing the State government, Minister Vidadala Rajini met with employees at her office in Guntur on Saturday, assuring that the request to include 104 and 108 vehicle employees in APCOS would be brought to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s attention.