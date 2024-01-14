Governor, Jagan extend Sankranti greetings to people

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday, greeted the people of the State on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival. In his message, the Chief Minister said that Sankranti is a true Telugu festival, more so the one reflecting the culture and traditions that are enshrined in our villages. He said it is a festival of villages, farmers and agriculture.