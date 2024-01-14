JSP must seek 40-60 seats: Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah

VIJAYAWADA: Senior Kapu leader and former minister Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah wrote an open letter stressing the need for the Jana Sena Party to seek 40 to 60 seats as part of an alliance with the TDP in the ensuing elections and also for Pawan Kalyan to get the chief minister post for two-and-a-half years. He was of the opinion that such an arrangement would ensure better cooperation and coordination between the two parties at a lower cadre level. Jogaiah said on Pawan Kalyan’s invitation, he went to the latter’s office in Mangalagiri on Thursday and discussed several issues for nearly two hours, including seat sharing with TDP and a common manifesto.