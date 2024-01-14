Machilipatnam MP Balasouri quits YSRC, to join Jana Sena

He is the second MP to have resigned from the YSRC in recent weeks, with the first being Kurnool MP Dr S Sanjeev Kumar, after the party took up the reshuffling exercise. Though Balasouri has not given the reason for his resignation from the YSRC, sources said the MP was not happy about being sidelined by the party and lack of coordination with party MLAs of his parliamentary constituency might be the reason for his decision.