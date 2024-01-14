QCI to certify achievement of 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio in Nandyal

Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash issued the Government Order on Saturday, marking a crucial step towards ensuring educational inclusiveness and accuracy in enrolment data. The decision comes after the Nandyal Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon claimed that the region had attained a 100% GER during the academic year 2023-24. He asserted that a comprehensive household survey had been completed by village/ward volunteers, ensuring the enrollment of every child aged between 5 to 18 years in educational institutions within the district.