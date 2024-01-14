YSRC’s big swap to win Srikakulam Lok Sabha, Tekkali Assembly seats

Generally, Srikakulam has been a bastion of Telugu Desam since the inception of the party. The TDP has won the seat seven times, whereas the Congress bagged it thrice. Former Union Minister Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu won the seat four times and his son and sitting MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu bagged it twice.

The YSRC allotted the Lok Sabha seat to Reddi Santhi in 2014, who hails from the Kapu community. In 2019, it fielded Duvvada, who belongs to the Kalinga community. However, Rammohan Naidu, who hails from the Velama community, defeated both in the consecutive elections.