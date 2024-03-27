8,000 people take part in four-day fest at SRM-Andhra Pradesh
VIJAYAWADA: As many as 8,000 people, including students from across the country, participated in the programmes conducted as part of INFINITUS-2024, the four-day national-level techno-cultural fest at SRM University-AP.
The fest highlighted the University’s commitment to fostering creativity, talent, inclusivity, and technological innovation. The students showcased their talents, competed, learned, and thrived in an environment that celebrated diversity, unity, and boundless possibilities.
Cultural programmes, including western and classical music, dance, theatre performance, ramp walks, creative arts segments, quiz competitions, e-sports tournaments, photography contests, and interactive games were organised.
The event witnessed renowned Bollywood playback singer Neeti Mohan, Moksha Band, Haricharan, DJ Notorious and stand-up comedian Mouli. Additionally, the event featured over 30+ food stalls, recreational games and activities, and a one-of-a-kind automobile expo that showcased the exhibition of luxury cars on campus.
In his address to students, Student Affairs director Anil Kumar Nigam said, “Each competition, performance and exhibit that was put up was a testament of hard work and passion.”
At the prize distribution ceremony, Student Affairs associate director B Revathi lauded the students’ perseverance and commitment for organising INFINITUS.