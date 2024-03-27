8,000 people take part in four-day fest at SRM-Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 8,000 people, including students from across the country, participated in the programmes conducted as part of INFINITUS-2024, the four-day national-level techno-cultural fest at SRM University-AP.

The fest highlighted the University’s commitment to fostering creativity, talent, inclusivity, and technological innovation. The students showcased their talents, competed, learned, and thrived in an environment that celebrated diversity, unity, and boundless possibilities.

Cultural programmes, including western and classical music, dance, theatre performance, ramp walks, creative arts segments, quiz competitions, e-sports tournaments, photography contests, and interactive games were organised.