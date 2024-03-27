Action will be taken against those violating election MCC: Guntur civoc body commissioner

GUNTUR: Stern action would be taken against those who fail to follow election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and display banners and posters of any political parties, said Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Kirthi Chekuri. She was speaking at a review meeting held with the representatives of various political parties on the enforcement of election code here on Tuesday.

She said that as the model of conduct is in force, all banners, posters, and hoardings of political parties have been removed and cases will be filed against those who display the removed posters without prior information from GMC.

“Single window counters have been set up for Guntur East and Guntur West constituencies for the same purpose. The pamphlets should be submitted to the media certification and monitoring committee and verified before distributing them to the public,” she informed and directed the city planning officials to allot the private advertisement display hoarding boards to all political parties following the regulations of the election commission.