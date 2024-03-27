AP: YSRC way ahead in Bheemili as TDP yet to name nominee

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bheemunipa tnam, popularly known as Bheemili, is one of the oldest municipalities in the country, before it was merged with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). Bheemili Assembly constituency has been one of the most sought after segments in the State. With over 3.90 lakh electorate, Bheemili is the largest Assembly constituency in the State.

The YSRC has made inroads into the TDP citadel by wresting the Assembly constituency in the 2019 elections. The ruling YSRC has further consolidated its position in the local body elections by winning majority wards. Some of them were held by the TDP for decades.

In the GVMC elections, both the YSRC and the TDP have shared honours as both the parties won two wards each in Bheemili constituency. As Bheemili is a core constituency where the YSRC government has launched several infrastructure projects, keeping in view the future needs, the ruling party has started making all out efforts to retain the seat in view of its high stakes. Hence, the YSRC has fielded sitting MLA and academician turned politician Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, popular as Avanthi Srinivasa Rao.

He has a distinction of never losing an election since he has made his political debut in the Praja Rajyam in 2009. The TDP, which allotted the seat as part of the tripartite seat negotiation has been dillydallying announcing its candidate for Bheemili. There is a speculation that TDP senior leader and former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who was elected from Vizag North constituency in 2019, is keen on contesting from Bheemili. Ganta was earlier elected from Bheemili in 2014.