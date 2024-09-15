MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao promises resolution of Pancha Gramalu Issue

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has asserted that the Pancha Gramalu issue will be resolved at the earliest.

Speaking to mediapersons after offering prayers at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Simhachalam on Saturday, along with former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka and MP S Muniswamy, he said the alternative lands shown during 2014-19 were allocated for different purposes by the previous regime, and now efforts are on to identify new lands. “Alternative lands of equal value will be given to the Simhachalam temple to resolve the Pancha Gramalu issue permanently,” the MLA said.

The development works taken up in Simhachalam temple under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme at a cost of Rs 5 crore will be expedited to provide better amenities to the pilgrims. Vijayawada city has recovered fast from floods because of the direct supervision of the relief operations by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he said.

Asserting that the TDP’s commitment to protection of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) was proved, Ganta recalled that he tendered his resignation to the MLA post opposing the privatisation of VSP. He sought to know why V Vijayasai Reddy and other YSRC MPs failed to quit their posts if they are really committed to protection of the steel plant from privatisation. The MLA made it clear that they will not allow the privatisation of VSP.