Ensure free bus travel scheme hassle-free: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is all set for launching the Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme for women from August 15, marking Independence Day.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took stock of the preparations for launching the scheme, which is one of the NDA’s Super Six promises, at the State Secretariat on Tuesday. He directed officials to take all precautionary measures to ensure the smooth implementation of the scheme without any hiccups.
With heavy passenger footfall expected after the launch of the free bus travel scheme, the traffic management should be efficient, capacity should be scaled up accordingly, and people’s safety should remain a priority. Passengers should be treated politely, and there should be no inconvenience caused anywhere, he said.
The Chief Minister also stressed the need to collect regular feedback from passengers regarding the free bus travel scheme, so that improvements can be made accordingly. He also said better services should be provided through a service outsourcing agency.
“GPS should be mandatorily enabled on ePOS machines so that passengers can be provided with real-time information, and the system should be integrated with RTGS. Any problems that arise should be resolved immediately. High hygiene standards should be maintained at bus stations. Toilets should be cleaned every two hours under constant supervision, he said.
Passengers should not face inconvenience at any point. RO water plants should be installed in all bus stations. Renovation works at bus stations, taken up at a cost of Rs 30 crore, should be completed by December. As additional bus services will be operated to meet increased demand, officials informed the Chief Minister that measures have been taken to prevent breakdowns. Women can travel across the State in Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, City Ordinary, Express, and Metro Express buses free of cost under Stree Shakti.
The software in ePOS machines will be updated by August 14 to issue zero fare tickets. Staff training for the same has been completed. The Chief Minister will formally launch the Stree Shakti scheme at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada on Friday afternoon.