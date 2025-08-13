Ensure free bus travel scheme hassle-free: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is all set for launching the Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme for women from August 15, marking Independence Day.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took stock of the preparations for launching the scheme, which is one of the NDA’s Super Six promises, at the State Secretariat on Tuesday. He directed officials to take all precautionary measures to ensure the smooth implementation of the scheme without any hiccups.

With heavy passenger footfall expected after the launch of the free bus travel scheme, the traffic management should be efficient, capacity should be scaled up accordingly, and people’s safety should remain a priority. Passengers should be treated politely, and there should be no inconvenience caused anywhere, he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to collect regular feedback from passengers regarding the free bus travel scheme, so that improvements can be made accordingly. He also said better services should be provided through a service outsourcing agency.