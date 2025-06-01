Central team evaluates execution of schemes in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: A seven-member delegation from the Ministry of Panchayat Raj, Government of India, visited various villages in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district on Saturday to assess the implementation of government schemes and the functioning of Grama Sabhas.

The team, led by Joint Secretary Mukta Sekhar, visited Paderu and Araku Valley mandals. During their field inspection, the officials evaluated the delivery of public services, village-level planning through Grama Sabhas, and the availability of basic infrastructure.

At Minumuluru village in Paderu mandal, the team met local coffee and pepper farmers to understand their economic conditions, challenges in cultivation, and concerns related to Minimum Support Prices (MSP).

On the occasion, Mukta Shekhar emphasised the role of village resolutions (Grama Sanhas) in formulating effective development plans tailored to local needs. The team also visited a camp organised by the Women and Child Welfare Department in the village, where they observed traditional community programmes such as Seemantham and Annaprasana.

They reviewed the process of pension distribution and enquired about the practice of cash disbursement. ASR Joint Collector Dr MJ Abhishek Gowda explained that due to limited banking facilities in the region and the remote location of many beneficiaries, pensions are being provided in cash to ensure accessibility.

He added that the process is monitored through the IVRS system to maintain transparency and prevent irregularities. The team also visited Sunkarametta village in Araku mandal, where they held interactions with residents and gathered feedback on local governance.