Stock markets closed on May 20 for fifth phase of voting

MAHARASHTRA: The Indian stock markets, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), are closed today in observance of the fifth phase of parliamentary election voting in Mumbai.

The decision to close the markets was taken to ensure that citizens, including those working in the financial sector, can participate in the electoral process. Trading will resume on Tuesday. The next holiday is scheduled for June 17 for Bakrid.

The six seats in Mumbai where polling is underway are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. The other constituencies of Maharashtra that are part of the ongoing election in the fifth phase include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane.