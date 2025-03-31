Credit card spends falls to 7-month low in February

Monthly credit card spends dropped to a seven-month low of `1.67 trillion (`1.67 cr) in February as against spending of `1.84 trillion in January 2025, according to the latest Reserve Bank data.

The month also saw card issuing banks gearing down their aggressive card issuance with the number of issuance rising marginally to 109.31 million in February from 108.87 million in January. In February 2024, the number stood at 100.60 million, which by December 2024 had jumped to 108.6 million. This means that the industry added only 0.44 million cards in the reporting month, as against issuing nearly three times more at 1.10 million. Even in January the net addition was 0.81 million, which nearly halved to 0.44 million in February.