Banks stare at moderation in deposit growth in FY26

After posting double-digit growth in FY25, banks are bracing for a slowdown in term deposit growth in the current financial year, as they begin reducing deposit rates. Lower rates make mobilizing deposits difficult for banks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the repo rate by 50 basis points—25 bps each in the February and April monetary policy reviews — but these cuts have not been fully passed on to depositors. With monthly inflation staying below 4% for three consecutive months since February, most analysts now anticipate two more repo rate cuts in the current calendar year.

Canara Bank MD and CEO K Satyanarayana Raju told TNIE that while the bank had to pass on the benefits of policy rate cuts quickly to nearly 44% of its loan book, it faces a lag in reducing interest rates on existing term deposits due to contractual obligations. Although banks have started lowering rates on new deposits, existing ones will continue to earn interest at older, higher rates until renewal.

With two repo rate cuts already delivered and more expected, deposit rates are likely to fall by 50–100 basis points. The weighted average rate of existing term deposits currently stands at 7.04%, which is 15 bps higher than a year ago. According to bankers, retail deposit rates are expected to begin softening from the second quarter of FY26.