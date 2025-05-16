Gold falls 10% from all-time high

Gold prices have corrected about 10% in recent weeks from an all-time high of $3500 in the international markets and Rs100,000/10 gms on the MCX. The current market price of gold in the international markets fell below $3200/ounce while on the MCX gold price hovered below Rs 93,000/10 grams.

Prathamesh Mallya, DVP- research, non-agri commodities and currencies, Angel One said ease in geo-political tensions between India-Pakistan, Russia-Ukraine, and ease of tariff situation between US-China, shifting inflation expectations in the US, along with are all combination of factors driving gold prices correction in the recent weeks.

“The recent correction in gold prices have given investors an avenue to buy at lower levels, hence, our advise to investors is to accumulate on dips at around Rs 90,000/10gm mark. The upside potential for gold prices can be around Rs 97000/10 gms mark from a fortnight perspective,” added Mallya.