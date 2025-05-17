Defence manufacturing gets shot in the arm

The recent escalation in hostilities between India and Pakistan has intensified India’s drive toward self-reliance in defence, with both private and public sector players emerging as pivotal forces in innovation and production. Following the clashes, Indian defence firms have accelerated indigenous projects, with giants like HAL, Tata Advanced Systems, Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Forge, L&T, Paras Defence, and Adani Defence taking the lead.

While established PSUs continue to shoulder major defence production, private players are spearheading cutting-edge equipment such as supplying critical systems like L&T’s K9 Vajra howitzers to Adani-Elbit’s Hermes-900 drones. These are deployed by the defence forces. Emerging firms are filling gaps in surveillance and drone manufacturing.

The spotlight on domestic companies has grown brighter after their decisive role in ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the ensuing four-day engagement. Though India’s response to the Pahalgam attack involved a mix of Russian, French, and Israeli equipment, it was homegrown systems that proved pivotal in live combat, bolstering global confidence in India’s defence capabilities.

“For the first time, a self-reliant Indian defence ecosystem has been able to counter a foreign threat. This achievement should boost confidence among the Indian players, leading to a rise in indigenous procurement,” said Amit Mahajan, director at Paras Defence & Space Technologies. He added that India’s defence requirements are likely to rise, as threats that were once only theoretical have now materialised in varied forms, giving the armed forces a clearer understanding of real-time challenges and what technologies must be developed to counter them.