Canara Bank net profit jumps by 18.9% to Rs 4,774 crore in Q2 of FY26

CHENNAI: Canara Bank reported a net profit of Rs 4,774 crore in Q2 of FY26 compared to Rs 4,015 crore in the same period last year, a rise of 18.93%, driven by improved asset quality and growth in advances.

The public sector bank’s operating profit grew at 12.20% to Rs 8,588 crore in the current quarter. Its global business, global deposits and global advances grew at over 13% in the September 2025 quarter.

While the bank’s gross NPA and net NPA declined to 2.35% and 0.54, respectively, a drop of 138 basis points and 45 bps, respectively, its return on assets has risen to 1.12% YoY, a rise of 7%, showing improvement in asset quality.

The bank’s provisions were nearly flat at Rs 2,354.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter, increasing from Rs 2,251.29 crore during the same period last year.

Canara Bank shares gained by over 3% each on the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty on Thursday, closing at Rs 132.85 and Rs 132.78 respectively.