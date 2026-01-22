TASE Global opens Rs 150 crore Chennai's Sriperumbudur facility, targets Rs 300 crore in new revenue

CHENNAI: Chennai-based aviation and aerospace component manufacturer Trusted Aerospace Engineering (TASE Global) on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district, set up with an investment of Rs 150 crore.

The facility, spread across 45,000 sq ft, will manufacture aerostructure components in addition to the company’s existing production of aero engine and precision medical components for export. TASE Global already owns 3.5 acres of land in the industrial town.

In October 2025, the company had announced the acquisition of a US-based firm, Joined Alloys, which specialises in aerospace manufacturing, special processes, sheet metal fabrication and product development, for Rs 106 crore. The US entity is currently generating $45 million in revenue for the group.

The newly inaugurated Indian facility is expected to generate an additional Rs 300 crore in revenue over the next three years. With this expansion, TASE Global is aiming to achieve $100 million in revenue within the same period, said Sankararaman Vaidyanathan, Chairman, TASE Global.

The aerospace component manufacturer has partnered with Japan’s leading machine tool maker DMG MORI, which will supply 30 advanced high-precision machines known for combining German engineering precision with Japanese technology.