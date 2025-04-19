Ryan Gosling to star in new 'Star Wars' film

LOS ANGELES: After his scene-stealing turn as Ken in the 2023 blockbuster hit "Barbie," Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling is taking on another huge pop culture franchise: the "Star Wars" universe.

Gosling will star in the upcoming "Star Wars: Starfighter," due for release in May 2027, Lucasfilm announced Friday at the Star Wars Celebration event in Japan.

The film, to be directed by Shawn Levy ("Deadpool & Wolverine," "Stranger Things"), will be set about five years after the events of 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker," Lucasfilm, a subsidiary of Disney, said in a statement.

Fans cheered as Gosling and Levy made a surprise appearance at the Japan event to confirm the project, which will begin production later this year.

The film will be "an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet," the company said.

Wearing a baseball hat with the slogan "Never Tell Me The Odds," Gosling said: "I think it's just exactly the advice that we need as we embark on this journey."

"The Force is a mysterious thing. But I think as I'm here, I feel like the Force is the fans," the Canadian actor said to cheers. "I think all we can hope for is that - may the fans be with us."