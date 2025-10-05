Shillong rapper-singer Reble on roots, rebellion, and the art of keeping it raw

Music is personal, intimate. Could you elaborate on your connection to it, and how it has shaped your journey? Who were your heroes growing up?

Ever since I was little — I can’t even remember exactly when, maybe five or six — I was drawn to sounds. Music was always around me: rock, hip-hop, indie. But it was only around 10 or 12 that I began writing and rapping. I didn’t have much then, didn’t quite fit in, and music became that outlet. It was where I could say things I couldn’t otherwise say. That shaped everything — because my earliest work was about survival, identity, speaking my truth.

My heroes are the ones who kept it raw. Eminem, André 3000, The Notorious B.I.G. They taught me that struggle doesn’t have to be pretty to be powerful. And bands like Linkin Park and Red Hot Chili Peppers showed me you could break form — mix emotion and chaos and still make it sing.

Why “Reble”?

“Reble” comes from “rebellion.” I’ve always hated being told what to do or how to be. I needed something that felt like mine — a name that could push back. Over time, it became more than just a tag. It’s that part of me that’s bolder, louder, more honest. Reble can say things Daya — my real self — might hesitate to. It’s not just an artist name; it’s a force, a strength, a whole mood.

How different are Daiaphi Lamare and Reble? Is this alter ego inspired by artists like Eminem?

There’s definitely a difference, but it’s not a mask. Daiaphi is me — my everyday life, my insecurities, the quiet bits. Reble is a version of me amplified, sharpened. When I step on stage or into the booth, that side takes over — the one that isn’t scared to be angry, emotional, defiant.

Alter egos let you explore parts of yourself that would otherwise stay hidden. And yes, watching people like Eminem made me realise that sometimes another voice inside you says what you can’t say out loud.