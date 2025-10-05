Shillong rapper-singer Reble on roots, rebellion, and the art of keeping it raw

Music is personal, intimate. Could you elaborate on your connection to it, and how it has shaped your journey? Who were your heroes growing up?
Ever since I was little — I can’t even remember exactly when, maybe five or six — I was drawn to sounds. Music was always around me: rock, hip-hop, indie. But it was only around 10 or 12 that I began writing and rapping. I didn’t have much then, didn’t quite fit in, and music became that outlet. It was where I could say things I couldn’t otherwise say. That shaped everything — because my earliest work was about survival, identity, speaking my truth.
My heroes are the ones who kept it raw. Eminem, André 3000, The Notorious B.I.G. They taught me that struggle doesn’t have to be pretty to be powerful. And bands like Linkin Park and Red Hot Chili Peppers showed me you could break form — mix emotion and chaos and still make it sing.
Why “Reble”?
“Reble” comes from “rebellion.” I’ve always hated being told what to do or how to be. I needed something that felt like mine — a name that could push back. Over time, it became more than just a tag. It’s that part of me that’s bolder, louder, more honest. Reble can say things Daya — my real self — might hesitate to. It’s not just an artist name; it’s a force, a strength, a whole mood.
How different are Daiaphi Lamare and Reble? Is this alter ego inspired by artists like Eminem?
There’s definitely a difference, but it’s not a mask. Daiaphi is me — my everyday life, my insecurities, the quiet bits. Reble is a version of me amplified, sharpened. When I step on stage or into the booth, that side takes over — the one that isn’t scared to be angry, emotional, defiant.
Alter egos let you explore parts of yourself that would otherwise stay hidden. And yes, watching people like Eminem made me realise that sometimes another voice inside you says what you can’t say out loud.
You connected with music as a means to belong. Now that your music has taken you places, where do you feel you belong? Does Shillong still pull you in?
Shillong always pulls me in. It’s complicated, in a good way. It’s home, it made me hungry, but it also made me dream beyond it. When you grow up somewhere that doesn’t hand you opportunities, you learn to build your own. That fire still comes from Shillong.
The North East is full of sonic gems, yet rarely gets the national spotlight. Why do you think we remain saturated with Bollywood or Punjabi-pop sounds?
It’s partly about infrastructure and visibility. We’re still developing as a state, and it takes time. The biggest thing is homegrown support — people from Meghalaya need to back their own talent, create a scene that feels sustainable. A lot of artists don’t get access to good studios, engineers, platforms, or funding. That limits reach.
What could change it? More festivals, more indie labels investing in regional artists, better media coverage, and cross-regional collaborations. The moment the rest of India starts listening with curiosity — not just to what’s familiar — that’s when the change begins.
Does success now come with the baggage of representation — being from the North East, being a woman?
I don’t see it as baggage. I think representation should happen naturally. I never sit down thinking, I have to represent someone. I just want to make good music. If the art is true, it already speaks for who you are. That’s enough.
What’s your creative process like — do you have a structure or flow with instinct?
It’s a mix of both. I’m not the kind of artist who wakes up at a fixed time to write bars. I go by instinct. I might hear a beat, feel something, and then sit down to build — work on the flow, rhyme schemes, the emotion of it. For hooks, I often freestyle or jam until something sticks. Recording is another story; what sounds good in your head doesn’t always hit the same on mic, so I keep refining. I’m big on polishing. My art is really a reflection of what I’m feeling at that moment.
You’ve collaborated widely, including on a Malayalam film. Tell us about that experience.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was my first film score, and it was amazing. Jakes Bejoy was great to work with — he gave me the space to understand the character and relate to her struggle. That freedom meant everything. I’d love to do more of that — a mix of film work that stretches me, and independent stuff that stays close to my roots. I don’t want to be boxed in.
How does performing live change your relationship with your songs?
Live shows are where I feel most alive. That moment when someone in the crowd locks eyes with you and you can tell they get it — that’s everything. Songs grow with you. How I perform a track might change as I do, but the core emotion stays the same.
Your songs sit within hip-hop but draw from rock and indie too. Do you still identify mainly as a hip-hop artist?
Hip-hop is home, but I don’t like being limited to a box. I grew up on RHCP, Linkin Park, Pink Floyd, MGMT — all that shaped how I think about sound. I love the energy and honesty of hip-hop, but I also love melody, atmosphere, storytelling. If it moves me, it’s fair game.
How do you see India’s indie scene right now?
There’s momentum. More people are open to listening, more platforms are available. But the scene is still uneven. Artists from the margins — from the Northeast, women, anyone not in the mainstream aesthetic — often get left out. There’s a lot of hype, but not always structural support. I’d like to see that change: originality getting its due, not just whatever fits a brand moodboard.
The streaming era demands constant output. Do you feel pressured by that pace?
No, not really. The only thing I ever worry about is dying before I make my best work. The rest — numbers, algorithms, all that — doesn’t get to me. I’ll make what I want to make, and I trust that it’ll find its place.
You studied civil engineering — not the usual path to rap. How did you manage both worlds?
Discipline. I graduated with a First Class Distinction from VTU. I’ve always believed we’re more capable than we think. If something matters to you, you make space for it. Music was my escape, engineering was my structure. Both kept me grounded.
And what’s next for Reble?
A new EP, maybe something bigger. I want to reach wider audiences in South Asia, do more live shows, and collaborate across cultures. I want to keep pushing boundaries but never lose the rawness that started all this. The plan is simple: make music that lasts.