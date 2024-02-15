Shantanu Maheshwari, Khushalii Kumar to star in psychological thriller 'Crossfire'

Talking about the project, Raut said, "It's a psychological thriller but has a very strong human drama in the backdrop. With layered characters, I wanted young actors who could embody these roles authentically. I am happy to have found Shantanu and Khushali, and we are eager to commence workshops with the entire cast before we go on the floor in October."

Khushalii, thrilled to be a part of 'Crossfire,' expressed her excitement, stating, "I am really thrilled to be in this film. The storyline is captivating, offering a blend of suspense and emotional depth that will undoubtedly resonate with audiences."

Shantanu shared his thoughts on the script, saying, "From the moment I read the script, I was drawn to the film. My character has nuances that challenge traditional notions of morality. He navigates a spectrum of emotions and moral dilemmas, challenging traditional notions of right and wrong. As an actor, these layers offer an exciting opportunity for exploration. I am glad to be a part of 'Crossfire'."

Shantanu is known for his performance in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Khushalii, on the other hand, was recently seen in the film 'Starfish'.