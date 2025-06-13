India @G7 table: Where power meets climate purpose

Recent government data shows India’s non fossil capacity has already crossed 190 GW, constituting 43 pc of total installed capacity — a milestone achieved well ahead of its 2030 target. It also ranks fourth globally in renewable energy capacity, and is one of the few countries on track to meet its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

India’s solar potential alone is estimated at 10,830 GW, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. With electricity demand projected to exceed 5,000 TWh by 2050, clean energy investment in India will be a cornerstone of global decarbonisation efforts.

“India’s climate journey is not just about scaling renewables, but also building climate resilience for millions vulnerable to rising temperatures, floods, and cyclones,” said Aarti Khosla, director of Climate Trends. “Its role at G7 is crucial for shifting the focus from ambition to climate finance implementation.”