Project Cheetah on promising track, says new study, debunks criticism

A latest paper by experts from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Protect Tiger has debunked growing criticism surrounding Project Cheetah, India's most ambitious species reintroduction programme.

Published in the Frontiers in Conservation Science Journal, the study titled “Beyond Rhetoric: Debunking Myths and Misinformation on India’s Project Cheetah” responds to concerns raised about cheetah mortality, displacement of local communities, animal welfare, and veterinary capabilities.

The authors argue that many of the critiques stem from “ideological bias, selective data use, and omission of key facts,” and insist that the project is progressing in line with global conservation benchmarks. Addressing the issue of animal deaths, the study states that some level of mortality is natural in any wildlife translocation effort.