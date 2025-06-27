Climate meltdown at Bonn, all eyes on COP30 now

Procedural inertia

The Bonn talks descended into what many described as a climate meltdown, with procedural wrangling overshadowing substantive action. The attempt to sideline Article 9.1 was not an isolated incident; negotiations on the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) and response measures also floundered. Developing countries, including the African and Arab Groups, pushed for alignment with the Paris Agreement and deletion of duplicative language, but clashed with developed nations over indicator guidance and means of implementation (MoI). The failure to agree on GGA indicators, critical for vulnerable nations, risks setting back the process by a year, a setback Cristina Rumbaitis of the UN Foundation called “deeply disappointing.”

Mohamed Adow, Director of Power Shift Africa, echoed this sentiment, stating, “The slow pace on core issues like finance, adaptation, and just transition reveals a deepening trust gap between rich and vulnerable nations.” The COP29 outcome in Baku, where developed countries pledged only $300 billion annually by 2035 against the $1.3 trillion (including $600 billion in grants) sought by the Global South, loomed large over Bonn. Diego Pacheco, Bolivia’s climate negotiator and LMDC spokesperson, lamented “many, many unfulfilled promises,” accusing developed nations of obfuscating real issues and offering inadequate mobilisation targets.

The just transition dialogue saw some progress, with the UAE Just Transition Work Programme gaining traction, particularly on creating an enabling international environment. Khaled Hashim of G77+China noted satisfaction with advancements. However, the unresolved finance gap from COP29 cast a long shadow, reinforcing the report’s critique that private-sector-first approaches are failing to deliver the $420 billion annually needed for fair fossil fuel phase-out programmes, including worker support and economic diversification.

Ilana Seid, Chair of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), highlighted the inclusive yet inadequate outcome: “The pace of action remains far behind the accelerating impacts our nations are already enduring. Small island developing states should not be the collateral damage of other countries’ lack of climate action.” AOSIS called for enhanced, 1.5°C-aligned Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and operationalising the GGA with scaled-up, accessible finance, expressing concern over logistical uncertainties for COP30.

Lien Vandamme, Senior Campaigner at the Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL), said, for 30 years, the negotiations have failed to deliver climate justice, undermined international law, and allowed the fossil fuel industry to shape the rules. Urgent and deep reform of the UN climate talks is critical.” This aligns with the growing sentiment that corporate influence and lack of accountability are derailing progress.

David Waskow, Director of the International Climate Initiative at the World Resources Institute (WRI), said with just few months to go before COP30, leaders need to start delivering: they need to put forward strong national plans to cut emissions and transform key sectors; scale up climate finance from all sources; and urgently implement and mainstream adaptation and resilience to protect lives, economies, and security. Persistent political tensions and competing agendas led to limited and uneven progress in Bonn.”