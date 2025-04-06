Are you a nutraceutical ninja?

The idea of a meal in a pill is anything but new. It has been one of the go-to themes for all those sci-fi films. One of the earliest memories of the concept is from the 1955 film Conquest of Space, starring Eric Fleming and Walter Brooke. After all not everything Insta-worthy comes from Gen Z. Boomers can call dibs on this one for sure. Now, in the age of social media, with dozens of influencers, fitness experts and wellness practitioners advocating the use of food-based powders, pills, and even melts (plant-based strips that dissolve on the tongue), nutrition that bridges the gap between food and medicine is suddenly ‘cool’. The market for new-age nutrition supplements—also known as nutraceuticals—is booming.

Understanding the Hype

Nutraceuticals are products derived from bioactive compounds in food sources that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition, aid in preventing diseases, and enhance overall wellbeing. They include dietary supplements like vitamins and probiotics, functional foods such as fortified cereals, and specialised medical foods designed for specific health conditions. In 2024, the Indian nutraceuticals market size was estimated to be USD 30.37 billion with a projected CAGR of 13.6 per cent from 2025 to 2030, as ascertained by an industry report released by Grand View Research.

Despite claims of being ‘nature-sourced’ or ‘traditionally sourced’, many of these supplements are not adequately backed by clinical research, hence cannot demonstrate any real or transformative health benefits.