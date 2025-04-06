Are you a nutraceutical ninja?

The idea of a meal in a pill is anything but new. It has been one of the go-to themes for all those sci-fi films. One of the earliest memories of the concept is from the 1955 film Conquest of Space, starring Eric Fleming and Walter Brooke. After all not everything Insta-worthy comes from Gen Z. Boomers can call dibs on this one for sure. Now, in the age of social media, with dozens of influencers, fitness experts and wellness practitioners advocating the use of food-based powders, pills, and even melts (plant-based strips that dissolve on the tongue), nutrition that bridges the gap between food and medicine is suddenly ‘cool’. The market for new-age nutrition supplements—also known as nutraceuticals—is booming.
Understanding the Hype
Nutraceuticals are products derived from bioactive compounds in food sources that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition, aid in preventing diseases, and enhance overall wellbeing. They include dietary supplements like vitamins and probiotics, functional foods such as fortified cereals, and specialised medical foods designed for specific health conditions. In 2024, the Indian nutraceuticals market size was estimated to be USD 30.37 billion with a projected CAGR of 13.6 per cent from 2025 to 2030, as ascertained by an industry report released by Grand View Research.
Despite claims of being ‘nature-sourced’ or ‘traditionally sourced’, many of these supplements are not adequately backed by clinical research, hence cannot demonstrate any real or transformative health benefits.
A Healthy Rise
When Manasvi* started planning her dream wedding, the venues, décor, jewellery, outfits, food and other important aspects were taken care of in a jiffy. But she persistently struggled with skin troubles like acne, dullness and pigmentation, which increased her anxiety as her big day approached. Low energy levels caused by disturbed sleep patterns and unhealthy eating added to her woes. That’s when she consulted the team at Pachouli Wellness Clinic.
Dr Preeti Seth, a certified nutritionist and founder of the clinic, apart from a targeted wellness programme, recommended the inclusion of nutraceuticals in her diet. “She saw remarkable improvement after taking Fasgluvit—a combination of glutathione and vitamin C—in addition to the customised diet plan we drew up for her. Her skin became clearer, and she experienced a noticeable boost in energy within weeks,” says the doctor.
For Dr Seth, nutraceuticals are essential additions to a modern lifestyle. “We face many challenges, such as depleted soil nutrients, increased use of pesticides, and adulteration, and all this has made it difficult to rely solely on food for optimal nutrition. Nutraceuticals serve as valuable adjuncts to bridge these gaps effectively,” she says.
Dr Mitali Rathod, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, also believes in the potential of food supplements in alleviating the lack of nutrition in today’s fast-paced life. She quotes the case of a patient who experienced significantly improved menstrual cycles after taking supplements for 10-12 weeks that were tailored to her lifestyle and her medical reports.
This widespread acceptance of what was considered experimental science until just a few years ago is also reflected in the larger growth of India’s wellness sector. As per a report published by Statista, the Indian wellness market was ranked 12th among the top 20 markets for wellness in 2020. Another report by market research body, India Watch shows it growing at a rapid CAGR of 28 per cent, all set to cross USD 72 billion by 2025.
Product Round-Up
Influenced by the thriving wellness supplements industry they saw on trips abroad, Anish Garg and Namrata Agarwal sought to fill a gap in the market for an Indian brand providing the same services. So, in 2019, they launched Abbzorb. “We started the company to ensure that consumers can rely on Indian products supported by independent internationally accredited lab results, which offer good nutrition at affordable prices,” they share.
They put in a year of research to prepare the formulations of their supplements and began by manufacturing whey-based proteins and amino derivatives like creatine, BCAAs, and glutamine. Protein supplements are perhaps the most widely recognised and consumed category of nutraceuticals. Celebrity fitness trainer Navneeth Ramprasad put it best in a viral video: “Protein deficiency is a real thing in India... Firstly, Indians are one of the lowest consumers of protein in the world... Secondly, India is the diabetes capital of the world, with more than 70 per cent of Indians being overweight or obese. Thirdly, the main reason why Indians consume a low-protein diet is because of all the misinformation and myths. Older generations associated protein with bodybuilding, which is false. Now, as a vegetarian, I find it hard to source real Indian protein... supplements are a convenient way to boost protein intake.”
There is merit in his argument, with a study conducted by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) revealing that India’s daily protein supply was only 70.52 grams per capita in 2021, resulting in around 73 per cent of Indian diets being protein-deficient. The shortfall is more alarming amongst vegetarians.
Callisthenics athlete Prableen Kaur Gill highlights that the term nutraceuticals is an amalgamation of two key elements: nutrients and pharmaceuticals. Her mother, diagnosed with prediabetes has benefitted tremendously from them. She says, “I believe more people are opting for nutraceuticals over pharmaceutical drugs because they are natural and tend to have fewer side effects than traditional medications.”
Age-Old Wisdom
Sanya,* 27, struggled with a hectic work schedule. Between gruelling shifts and high-stress deadlines, she barely found time to eat a proper meal, let alone ensure she was getting healthy and balanced nutrition. As a member of Cult.Fit, a health and fitness company that offers digital and offline experiences across fitness, nutrition, and mental wellbeing, she decided to consult their head nutritionist, Madhura Paroolker Behki. Behki recalls, “She complained of being constantly bloated and constipated. Unfortunately, she was also a fussy eater. When we went through her diet in detail, we saw that her meals lacked fibre, and she disliked eating vegetables. Her only form of healthy nutrition was fruits. This dismal situation had to be rectified by helping her get her gut on track.”
To achieve this task, Behki first introduced small dietary changes like advising her to keep nuts with her at all times so she could snack on them and eliminate long gaps between meals; incorporating healthy fibres by experimenting with ingredients such as methi/palak rotis; and most importantly, adding the age-old fix for constipation—Isabgol or psyllium husk—to her system. “By telling her to increase her intake of water, and ensure more physical activity, eat smaller meals and regularly consume Isabgol, we managed to reduce her bloating.”
While nutraceuticals, with their snazzy packaging and targeted uses, are new-age, food used as medicine has been part of the Indian ethos for centuries. Ayurveda and Naturopathy are assiduously followed to the present day. Mihir Jogh, a yoga teacher and Ayurvedic therapist, personally uses herbal supplements and extracts and often recommends them to his clients for preventive wellness. “The use of herbs, extracts, and natural supplements has been practiced for thousands of years with remarkable results,” he asserts.
In addition to simple foods, the cultivation and use of hemp has also been intrinsic to India’s medicinal culture. Advocate Nitin Joshi highlights that prior to the implementation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, 1985, which was adopted under international pressure, there had been centuries of socially sanctioned consumption of cannabis owing to its religious significance and medicinal benefits.
HempStreet, founded in 2019 by Abhishek Mohan, became India’s first and largest research-to-retail player in the medicinal cannabis space. It’s aim was to tackle mass ailments like chronic pain and menstrual health issues. “We are striving to modernise Ayurveda with scientific backing,” explains Mohan.
Running on similar lines is Cure By Design, a hemp and CBD company founded by Daanish Matheen, whose products range from hemp nutrition, skincare, CBD and THC tinctures, balms, patches, and even a pet range that is completely natural and plant-based.
A Road Less Travelled
For all the popularity these supplements enjoy, their path to progress has been troubled. “The real concern today is not the effectiveness of Ayurvedic and natural remedies but the commercialisation and adulteration of herbs and supplements in the modern market,” explains Jogh. “A few years ago, there was a lot of tampering happening in the supplements market, many of which were being adulterated,” shares Agarwal of Abbzorb.
There is also the problem of receiving conflicting advice from different sources. While many chant the benefits of apple cider vinegar for weight loss and help with bloating, Ayurvedic expert Dr Avilochan Singh cautions his clients against taking it. “It’s just as bad as drinking caffeine or alcohol,” he says.
A Word of Caution
At the same time, one wonders how safe it is to consume these products. In many cases, people don’t even consult doctors before starting the supplements. Simrat Kathuria, CEO and head dietitian at The Diet Xperts, believes it’s important to approach nutraceuticals with caution, as not all products have strong scientific backing. “Sustainable health is built on balanced, nutrient-rich diets, and while nutraceuticals can provide added support, they work best when integrated into a comprehensive, long-term lifestyle plan,” she says.
Behki of Cult.Fitness shares the example of older generations who never resorted to supplements. Following their lead, she recommends starting with lifestyle changes, ensuring a balanced diet, staying active, and taking on less stress.
To put it simply, to consume or not to consume—that is a question best answered by a healthcare professional who knows you and your medical history well.
*Some names have been changed on request