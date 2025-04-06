Blood is thicker than water

Karna aspired to be an archer and not just any archer, but the best in the world. His greatest rival was Arjuna, the Pandava prince who was privileged to receive personal instruction from Guru Dronacharya. Dronacharya bestowed upon Arjuna the knowledge of divine weapons, which Karna was denied. Upset, Karna sought out Drona’s mentor, Parshurama. Although Parshurama possessed the knowledge of divine weapons, he would only teach a Brahmana. Karna lied to him and successfully gained the knowledge of divine weapons; however, when his lie was exposed, he was cursed by Parshurama to forget this knowledge when he needed it the most. Consequently, Karna’s entire effort was, more or less, wasted due to his caste.

Guru Dronacharya had organised a display of skills by the Kaurava and Pandava princes in a large arena. Arjuna was the star performer, dazzling the citizens of Hastinapur with his archery skills. Karna gatecrashed the arena and repeated Arjuna’s feats and more. Having impressed everyone, he demanded a duel with Arjuna. This was denied because Karna was not from a royal family. Eager to see the Pandavas slighted, Duryodhana swiftly coronated Karna as the King of Anga. At this very moment, Adhiratha happened to arrive at the arena. Aware of his caste status and conscious of his shabby clothes amidst the pageantry, Adhiratha hesitated to step forward, but concern for his son forced him to. Karna had no such hesitation. As soon as he saw his father, he bowed and paid his respects. He did not fear that acknowledging his suta father may deny him the coveted chance of a duel with Arjuna or may expose him to ridicule, as it indeed did. By openly acknowledging his father, Karna showed that in his eyes, family bonds mattered more than social standing.