The revivalists

Cast in Clay: Kaavi Art, Goa

In the artistic enclave of Adpai village in Ponda, North Goa, Sagar Naik Mule carries forward a centuries-old legacy of craftsmanship. Kaavi stands out for its unique technique and deep-rooted cultural significance. “Kaav means red clay,” explains Mule. “I belong to an artists’ village—Kalakaransa, as we call it locally,” he says. Historically, this region was known for its wooden boat-building traditions, a craft that predates Portuguese colonisation. “Craftsmanship and draftsmanship flourished here, passed down through generations. That's how I became aware of art. In the old days, people in Goa used to build homes, walls, and stoves with clay. During festivals, a fresh layer of clay would be applied to walls, and this practice evolved into an art form,” he says.

Kaavi murals, which date back nearly 700 years, were originally used in temple architecture—beautifying borders, ceilings, and mandala patterns. The art involves engraving intricate designs into layers of white lime plaster applied over a red clay base. “Seashells were abundant in Goa, so people would burn them to create wall putty, mixing it with jaggery and sand. Once polished, it turned white, and artisans would carve designs with metal tools, giving the murals an embossed effect,” Mule explains.

When the Portuguese arrived, they recognised the artistic brilliance of Kaavi and began incorporating it into church interiors. “They renamed it ‘Bhata Bhati’ in Konkani,” says Mule. However, the art form required extensive labour and costly materials, which led to its decline over the past 150 years. “The repetitive stencil work and time-consuming process meant it never gained widespread promotion,” he says. Determined to revive this lost tradition, Mule embarked on an artistic journey with no formal guidance. PM Narendra Modi highlighted his work in Mann Ki Baat in 2021. Following this, the Goa Board incorporated it into history textbooks to promote its revival and preservation.

The Process

It begins with the preparation of a lime plaster base, made by mixing lime, derived from burning seashells, washed river sand, and jaggery. This mixture is allowed to ferment for two weeks, resulting in a smooth, homogeneous substance that hardens upon application. Once the base is prepared, a layer of lime and red laterite soil is applied to the wet walls using a steel trowel. After about an hour, artists begin etching intricate geometric patterns and motifs onto the surface, using tools such as rulers, compasses, and steel bodkins, exposing the white plaster beneath. As the artwork dries, it is periodically sprayed with water and polished with smooth river pebbles over several days to prevent cracking and ensure its durability. The art itself is typically monochromatic, using red from the laterite soil and white from the natural plaster.