Waste side story

Eco-collectibles are what happens when waste stops being waste. SPIN, a design forward company is doing just that with a new set of tabletop-sized collectibles. Its items are made from reclaimed wood and metal off-cuts. More than reuse, there is a shift in perspective; seeing waste as untapped potential. Avenish Jain, co-founder, explains, “We take discarded metal and wood from our own production and turn them into pieces of sculpture. I call it design with a conscience—bold, compelling, and full of character.”

The collection has three variations. Eco-Fly Collectibles bring movement and play to sustainability. Crafted from reclaimed teak and oak, these magnetic bird collectibles perch effortlessly on a metal twig, adding warmth and edge to any space. Eco-Walk Collectibles turn factory waste into a objets d’art to represent conservation with forms of endangered species like the Indian bison and rhino—striking reminders of what we stand to lose. Eco-Casa Collectibles transform reclaimed wood and metal into miniature houses, versatile, charming, and proof that sustainability and great design go hand in hand. Sustainability does not have to be subtle and these eco-collectibles prove responsibility can be bold, beautiful, and anything but boring.

Available exclusively at SPIN, online and in the Hyderabad experience store. Prices start at Rs 599, varying by design