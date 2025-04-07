The power of giving

When a hungry man is fed and is satisfied, in that feeling of satisfaction, the universal being that has been manifested in the form of hunger is satisfied. When an ailing patient is cared for with love and healed, in his health and healing, a part of the universal consciousness is restored. When the unclothed are clothed, the unsheltered are sheltered and the uneducated are educated, their happiness is the delight of the entire creation. Every act of kindness and compassion heals and restores life. Any life that is cared for amounts to protecting and preserving the whole creation.

It’s a cycle. Serve to sow good seeds: We are all a connected whole. This life is a cruise that carries the entire humanity on its decks, and any defect anywhere can affect the experience and journey of all the travellers.

Children who are ignored due to lack of financial ability to educate themselves may turn into anti-social elements tomorrow and cause disruption to the wealth of the affluent. Their anger and frustration will consume the peace and prosperity of the wealthy. The wealthy will one day find themselves in want of customers who can buy their products. This is how the balance can be disrupted, if we continue to ignore the needs of the needy.