In the end, there is only love

Children, devotion is constant and unbroken remembrance of God. Take the gopis of Vrindavan, for instance. They found it hard to let even a moment pass without thinking of Krsna. In the kitchen, they labelled condiments like chili and coriander with names of the Lord.

If they needed chili, they would say that they want Mukunda. When they took out coriander, they felt they were holding Govinda in their hands. Thus, no matter what they were doing, their minds were occupied with remembrance of God. Finally, they experienced Lord Krsna’s omnipresence.

When love for God fills the heart, all latent tendencies and desires that used to occupy the heart become weakened. Mental impurities leave. In this state of devotion, the devotee desires nothing other than God. Nothing else is important. The devotee accept joy and sorrow as prasad from God. He remains content even in poverty.

A king went hunting in the forest. While chasing animals, he lost his way and became separated from his retinue. There was a heavy downpour and the king was drenched to his skin. He wandered for a long time and became totally exhausted.

When it was dusk, he saw an old Krsna temple and a hut next to it. The king walked to the hut. An old priest and his wife were living there. Seeing the soaked and dripping stranger, they handed him a clean towel. After the king had dried himself, they offered him food. The king spent the night in the hut.