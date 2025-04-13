In the end, there is only love

Children, devotion is constant and unbroken remembrance of God. Take the gopis of Vrindavan, for instance. They found it hard to let even a moment pass without thinking of Krsna. In the kitchen, they labelled condiments like chili and coriander with names of the Lord.
If they needed chili, they would say that they want Mukunda. When they took out coriander, they felt they were holding Govinda in their hands. Thus, no matter what they were doing, their minds were occupied with remembrance of God. Finally, they experienced Lord Krsna’s omnipresence.
When love for God fills the heart, all latent tendencies and desires that used to occupy the heart become weakened. Mental impurities leave. In this state of devotion, the devotee desires nothing other than God. Nothing else is important. The devotee accept joy and sorrow as prasad from God. He remains content even in poverty.
A king went hunting in the forest. While chasing animals, he lost his way and became separated from his retinue. There was a heavy downpour and the king was drenched to his skin. He wandered for a long time and became totally exhausted.
When it was dusk, he saw an old Krsna temple and a hut next to it. The king walked to the hut. An old priest and his wife were living there. Seeing the soaked and dripping stranger, they handed him a clean towel. After the king had dried himself, they offered him food. The king spent the night in the hut.
At dawn, the king’s retinue of soldiers, who had spent the night searching for him, arrived at the hut. As he bade farewell to the couple, the king instructed that a hundred gold coins be given to the priest. The elderly man politely declined the offer and said, “We need nothing. The Lord is taking care of us. He gives us all that we need.”
The king was amazed. He said, “Both of you are old. What if you fall sick? Let me build a new home for you. I’ll also send someone to help you.”
The elderly couple once again demurred. “We never think of disease. The Lord, who is Dhanvantari (Lord of Medicine), is always with us, protecting us.” Though they were poor, the faces of the elderly couple were bright with faith and contentment.
Simplicity and self-sacrifice come naturally to a true devotee. He does not think of his own safety or of personal interests. He receives all that life offers him—joys and sorrows, difficulties and gains—as God’s prasad. He has no resentment, complaints or objections, only unflinching faith and love.
Love is not something that can be taught by someone or learned from somewhere. But in the presence of a perfect master we can feel it and, in due course, develop it, because a Satguru creates the necessary circumstances for love to grow within us.
These circumstances created by the Guru will be so beautiful and unforgettable that we will truly cherish these moments as something precious and invaluable. They will remain as a sweet memory forever and ever.
One incident of this kind will create a big wave of love in us. More incidents like this created by the Guru will make a chain of exhilarating memories which will produce waves and waves of love within us, until at last there will be only love. Through these circumstances the Guru will steal our heart and soul, filling us with pure and innocent love.
The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian