O Jerusalem!

The Old City is divided in four quarters—the Jewish Quarter, the Armenian Quarter, the Arab Quarter and the Christian Quarter. While the three religions in Israel have had their share of wars and animosity, today they exist—almost peacefully—side by side. The Dome of the Rock stands on the foundations of the destroyed Jewish Second Temple. Next to it, where the Arab Quarters are, is the Via Dolorosa—the Path of Sorrow, or the route that Christ took bearing the cross to reach Golgotha, where he was crucified. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is built exactly on the spot where Christ is believed to have been crucified. To walk down this path is a humbling experience. Of course, the area is now dotted with curio shops and perpetually crowded with pilgrims—some of whom can be seen walking with a wooden cross or even singing hymns. Not a single shop owner calls out to tourists or hawks his wares. The pilgrims and tourists are left alone to experience Christ’s suffering.

Jerusalem is the epicentre of life in Israel. But visit here on Shabbat and you find the Old City almost deserted. Everything is shut in the Jewish Quarter. There are hardly people around, but you will definitely find quite a few cats, idling away on the stone steps. Inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre it’s a different story though. The church is fully crowded. People stumble forward—some with infants in their arms—to touch the stone slab on which Jesus’ body was kept after it was brought down from the cross. On the floor above is the main altar with a statute of Christ marking the spot where he was crucified. Murals adorn the ceilings and gilted paintings populate the walls with coloured glass lamps hanging from above. Once you come down the stairs, you see a square stone structure. This was built on the spot where Christ was finally buried, before he rose again.