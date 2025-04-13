Rewiring Our thoughts

Today, most of us experience how we are trapped by thoughts of anxiety, fear, doubt and more. There is no doubt that these thoughts are our own creation—but how do we liberate ourselves from being caught in them? That is the critical question we are all seeking answers to, isn’t it? When we begin to notice how every thought is connected to an emotion, experience, past memory or some unfinished business, we start to realise how deeply intertwined our thoughts are with our inner world. Therefore, to transform a thought, we must not only change the thought patterns but also address the emotions that drive them. And the easiest way to do this is through meditation. Because meditation helps us redirect and reconnect with our thoughts—and this can be practiced in every moment of life.
Most people, when they realise they are getting trapped in the cobweb of their own thoughts, immediately try to disconnect from the thoughts, experiences or emotions they are going through. Why? Because they believe this process might liberate them. But in reality, it often leads to the opposite effect. That is why many spiritual masters have emphasised the practice of self-awareness—one of the simplest techniques that brings enormous clarity.
So, what is it all about? It is simply the practice of observing what our thoughts are connected to, and gently redirecting them away from the external world of situations, circumstances and people—back toward the original goodness within us. It acts as a spiritual lens, helping us see with greater clarity and understand the subtleties of the different states of mind.
Just imagine the power of this process! When we begin practicing it, the mind no longer remains empty—and that is actually a positive sign of moving beyond the trap of negative thoughts. It becomes an inner journey of checking and transforming what’s going on inside. This can be described as observing, understanding, training and disciplining the mind. Call it what you will—the essence remains the same: self-awareness is a simple, powerful practice to examine the motivation and direction of our thoughts and to ensure they stay connected to the core of our innate spiritual virtues.
It is said that thoughts are the unspoken language of the soul. They bring the past into the present and carry it forward into the future. Thoughts are cyclical in movement and vibrant in nature. Hence, it is often said that ‘our thoughts create vibrations around us,’ which can be either negative or positive. They create awareness—and also emerge from awareness. For example, consider the awareness of ‘Who am I?’ When I see myself as a spiritual being, the thoughts I generate will align with what is real and true within me. However, research shows that nearly 80 per cent of our thinking arises from habit, not from conscious awareness. Why? Simply because we’ve become so absorbed in habitual patterns that we’ve lost the ability to discern our thoughts and feelings. As a result, we struggle to transform them when interacting with others or the world around us. Yet, if we are aware of our own thinking, we can anticipate how others might respond to it. Awareness in thinking means observing what’s going on, mentally seeing the whole picture, staying in touch with how it affects us, and listening carefully to what is being asked of us—and what guidance we are meant to offer.
When we become aware of the now, we begin to recognise the subtle influences acting upon us. Using the power of ‘pure thought’, we can transform that energy into a benevolent attitude before it manifests as a negative one. The term ‘pure thought’ refers to the understanding that thought carries a subtle power to purify the mind and free us from negative attitudes. It is the inner journey of tracing how thought moves—from awareness to attitude, to our perception of situations, to our vision of others, and ultimately to the actions. So, we should realise that ‘thought is the seed of cause and effect’—active energy present everywhere. We've all heard the saying, ‘As you sow, so shall you reap’. We often apply this to our actions, but before every action comes a thought. It's that seed of thought which bears fruit through our actions.
So, take charge. Consciously create the thoughts today that will shape what you receive just a few steps ahead.