Rewiring Our thoughts

Today, most of us experience how we are trapped by thoughts of anxiety, fear, doubt and more. There is no doubt that these thoughts are our own creation—but how do we liberate ourselves from being caught in them? That is the critical question we are all seeking answers to, isn’t it? When we begin to notice how every thought is connected to an emotion, experience, past memory or some unfinished business, we start to realise how deeply intertwined our thoughts are with our inner world. Therefore, to transform a thought, we must not only change the thought patterns but also address the emotions that drive them. And the easiest way to do this is through meditation. Because meditation helps us redirect and reconnect with our thoughts—and this can be practiced in every moment of life.

Most people, when they realise they are getting trapped in the cobweb of their own thoughts, immediately try to disconnect from the thoughts, experiences or emotions they are going through. Why? Because they believe this process might liberate them. But in reality, it often leads to the opposite effect. That is why many spiritual masters have emphasised the practice of self-awareness—one of the simplest techniques that brings enormous clarity.

So, what is it all about? It is simply the practice of observing what our thoughts are connected to, and gently redirecting them away from the external world of situations, circumstances and people—back toward the original goodness within us. It acts as a spiritual lens, helping us see with greater clarity and understand the subtleties of the different states of mind.