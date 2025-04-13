Sadfishing for sympathy

The digital world is a maze. It has put our personal lives out there more than ever. Had an ugly breakup and put up a sad quote on Instagram? Went to the emergency room and posted a picture? Enter sadfishing—a trend that refers to social media users who exaggerate their emotional state online to generate sympathy.
The term was coined by journalist Rebecca Reid in 2019 after Kendall Jenner’s emotional Instagram post about her acne struggles turned out to be part of a sponsored campaign. Like catfishing, which involves faking an identity online, sadfishing refers to fabricating emotional distress on social media to get engagement or even influence. But in a world where mental health awareness is more critical than ever, the question remains: when does sharing struggles online become a cry for help, and when does it turn into emotional manipulation?
Vulnerability and Performance
In December last year, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was called out on social media for bringing up her divorce with actor Naga Chaitanya. Many accused her of seeking attention and criticised her timing, especially when Chaitanya’s marriage with actor Sobhita Dhulipala had already been announced. One user wrote, “Samantha needs to move on. No point talking about something that happened three years ago.”
Earlier this year, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia took to his Instagram account to announce the renewal of his podcast show days after his comments on India’s Got Latent sparked nationwide outrage. However, his cry for a second chance has not resonated well with social media users, who believe that he has only made the video to gain traction on his podcast and does not appear to be actually apologetic. Social media has amplified these dynamics, creating an environment where personal pain is not just expressed but broadcast to millions. According to research, sadfishing is often rooted in loneliness, low self-esteem, and a craving for validation. It’s a behaviour that risks trivialising real distress while exposing individuals to online bullying and exploitation.
Why Do People Engage in Sadfishing?
Priyanka Kapoor, a psychotherapist and couple-and-family counsellor from Mumbai, says, “Many individuals use sadfishing as a shortcut to gain attention and social media clout. For some, it creates drama and gossip, which fulfils the need for attention. Others do it when they are genuinely upset or want to create awareness and drive change. During the pandemic, for instance, when people became more self-centred, many turned to social media to highlight various concerns.”
She adds that sadfishing is often linked to loneliness, impulsivity, and a strong need for validation. “Life events such as recent trauma, mental health struggles, or a lack of in-person support can also play a role,” she says. While sadfishing may offer temporary relief, Kapoor warns that it can ultimately harm mental well-being by fostering validation addiction, leading to social rejection, and discouraging individuals from seeking real help. “Additionally, it may expose them to scepticism or even exploitation,” she notes.
The Impact on Relationships
Beyond individual consequences, sadfishing can erode relationships. Kapoor explains, “Sadfishing can damage both romantic and platonic relationships by leading to emotional exhaustion, misunderstandings, and a lack of trust. Partners or friends may feel drained, manipulated, or excluded if distress is shared online instead in private.” Over time, this can result in scepticism, resentment, and emotional distance, making genuine support harder to find. Kapoor emphasises that encouraging honest, private communication is key to maintaining stronger, healthier connections.
How to Respond to Sadfishing?
Kapoor suggests a balanced approach: “It’s important to assess the authenticity of such posts. Some individuals may exaggerate minor issues, while others genuinely need help. Instead of assuming every case is the same, we should encourage those who are struggling to seek support from therapists or loved ones to improve their relationships, self-worth, and mental well-being. If someone is sharing personal or negative details about their relationships online, they should be encouraged to keep such matters private and seek professional help if needed.”
Sadfishing is more than just attention-seeking; it’s a reflection of modern society’s struggle with authenticity. While some may use it as a manipulative tool, others are genuinely seeking support— yet their voices often get lost in the digital noise. Either way, the impact is real, affecting mental health, straining relationships, and reshaping how we respond to personal struggles. The challenge lies in encouraging a culture where people feel heard, without the pressure to package their pain for public consumption.