Sadfishing for sympathy

Why Do People Engage in Sadfishing?

Priyanka Kapoor, a psychotherapist and couple-and-family counsellor from Mumbai, says, “Many individuals use sadfishing as a shortcut to gain attention and social media clout. For some, it creates drama and gossip, which fulfils the need for attention. Others do it when they are genuinely upset or want to create awareness and drive change. During the pandemic, for instance, when people became more self-centred, many turned to social media to highlight various concerns.”

She adds that sadfishing is often linked to loneliness, impulsivity, and a strong need for validation. “Life events such as recent trauma, mental health struggles, or a lack of in-person support can also play a role,” she says. While sadfishing may offer temporary relief, Kapoor warns that it can ultimately harm mental well-being by fostering validation addiction, leading to social rejection, and discouraging individuals from seeking real help. “Additionally, it may expose them to scepticism or even exploitation,” she notes.

The Impact on Relationships

Beyond individual consequences, sadfishing can erode relationships. Kapoor explains, “Sadfishing can damage both romantic and platonic relationships by leading to emotional exhaustion, misunderstandings, and a lack of trust. Partners or friends may feel drained, manipulated, or excluded if distress is shared online instead in private.” Over time, this can result in scepticism, resentment, and emotional distance, making genuine support harder to find. Kapoor emphasises that encouraging honest, private communication is key to maintaining stronger, healthier connections.